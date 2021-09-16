TUV councillor denies suggesting Catholic UUP candidate cannot be a unionist

UUP’s Stephen McCarthy and Doug Beattie on September 15, 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A TUV councillor has denied appearing to suggest a UUP Assembly election candidate cannot claim to be a unionist as he is Catholic.

The Belfast Telegraph revealed on Thursday that Stephen McCarthy is to run as the UUP's candidate in the South Belfast constituency in May's election.

Mr McCarthy (33) is from a working-class Catholic background and a former Antrim and Newtownabbey councillor.

The news was met with support from many quarters, with several people taking to social media to support Mr Beattie’s progressiveness in his selection.

TUV councillor Stephen Cooper, however, took to Twitter to comment under a post reporting Mr McCarthy's candidacy, writing: "'Unionist' lol.”

In response, Mr Beattie hit out, writing: "Yes he is a unionist... your puerile, master race attitude is an utter disgrace."

Asked by the Belfast Telegraph about his comment, Cllr Cooper said: “At no point did I make any reference to Mr McCarthy’s religion. People of all faiths and none – I am not a church goer myself – can be and are Unionists.

“What is questionable, however, are the unionist credentials of a party which is weakening on the Northern Ireland Protocol to the point where they don’t seem to know what single market or customs union Northern Ireland should be in.

“Earlier this week the UUP joined others in referring my proposal in Ards and North Down for the Union Flag to fly on all war memorials and all council buildings for a report on 'risk and cost'.

“It is decisions like that by the UUP which prompted my tweet, not Mr McCarthy’s religion which frankly is an irrelevance. Where someone worships should not render them immune from political criticism.”

Mr Beattie told the Belfast Telegraph: “Stephen McCarthy is a unionist and has strong unionist credentials. The TUV do not decide who is or is not a unionist. I hope we will hear from Jim Allister as to whether these views are acceptable within his Party.”

Mr McCarthy grew up on Belfast's Falls Road and went to Aquinas Grammar. He became an altar boy at St Anthony's Church after his family moved to the Short Strand area.

Back in 1991, Mr McCarthy's grandfather, Mickey Lenaghan, was shot dead by the UVF.

Commenting on his selection to run in South Belfast, the UUP candidate said he hopes he can turn the party's fortunes around in the constituency, which it once dominated.

"South Belfast is somewhere that should be a natural home for a progressive, pro-Union party. People from all over the world have chosen to make it their home,” he said.

“It’s cosmopolitan, tolerant and liberal. It typifies what making a success of Northern Ireland is about.

“In recent years, younger, dynamic representatives from other parties have seized the opportunity in the constituency. We have seen Alliance, the SDLP, and the Greens reap success. I hope that I can help the UUP once again become competitive in the constituency.

“As someone who grew up in a working-class Catholic home and is a unionist, I don’t fit a simple stereotype. I believe my story reflects the diversity that makes South Belfast tick.”

Mr McCarthy currently manages Doug Beattie’s constituency office and said he admires the UUP chief's leadership.

“It is only by reaching out to people like me that we can save the Union in a future border poll. Most people are concerned about the job they do, the schools their children go to, the welfare system they can expect in time of need," he said.

"Being part of the sixth largest economy in the world offers the best opportunities to everyone here regardless of religion or community background.

“South Belfast stands for an inclusivity which I believe encapsulates Doug Beattie’s vision of a Union of people.”