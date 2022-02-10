TUV Lagan Valley candidate William Kitchen withdraws due to personal and family reasons

Prospective candidate Dr William Kitchen has withdrawn from standing as the TUV's Lagan Valley contender citing personal and family reasons, the party has confirmed.

The academic expert and author was selected as a candidate by the TUV in November.

He will instead be replaced in the upcoming Assembly election contest for Lagan Valley by armed forces veteran Lorna Smyth.

Party leader Jim Allister said the single mother to a young daughter “has a proven track record of service for her country and is now stepping up to fight for ordinary people and the Union.”

Ms Smyth is currently studying for an undergraduate degree at Ulster University.

In December, Dr Kitchen warned he was considering a legal challenge against “defamatory” comments made against him on social media following the publication of his candidacy announcement video.

He said he was considering the action after a “deplorable, abhorrent, and disgusting” comment was made on social media below the video, alleging he advocated “physically assaulting children”.

He also claimed the comment was liked on the social media platform by a number of councillors from other political parties.

Responding to the comment posted under the video, Dr Kitchen said: “Political disagreement is healthy. Ideological differences show political maturity and keep us all honest in our work. These things ought to be encouraged.

“However, one comment - which attained quite some traction on twitter - alleged that I had previously (as a PGCE student) articulated an advocacy for the reintroduction of corporal punishment in schools.”

He added: “Under this comment, further unsubstantiated allegations were made suggesting that I advocated physically assaulting children.

“These comments are deplorable, abhorrent, and disgusting. They are also untrue and defamatory.

“I've dedicated my professional life to education. I believe I've done so with professionalism and kindness towards all my pupils and students. These suggestions that I advocate the abuse of children are inherently wrong, and a devoid of moral content.”