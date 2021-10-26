TUV leader Jim Allister ‘sorry’ after driving over police officer’s foot… and he’s fined for allegedly failing to obey traffic signal

The TUV leader Jim Allister has apologised after driving over a PSNI officer’s foot after he was fined for allegedly failing to obey a traffic signal.

The incident happened Bog Road in Lisburn last month, on what was the final day of the Balmoral Show.

Mr Allister said the incident was “wholly accidental” and said he apologised to the officer involved after the vehicle’s wheel “came in contact” with the officer’s foot.

No one was injured as a result of the incident according to the PSNI.

In a statement issued to Belfast Live, Mr Allister said: “On September 25 2021 I was issued with a fixed penalty notice for allegedly failing to obey a traffic signal.

"Discussion ensued with PSNI officers. As police moved back from my vehicle I was moving off slowly when an officer rushed forward to slap the side of my vehicle (to indicate, I now believe, that I should remain).

"In that aspect it appears a rear wheel of my vehicle came in contact with the officer's foot.

"This was wholly accidental and I very much regret what happened and I apologised to the officer.”

He added: "There is no charge in respect of the driving but because there technically was an accident the normal course of breathalysing of the driver took place.

“The test confirmed, of course, that no alcohol was involved.

"I then proceeded on my way."

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Following an incident on the Bog Road in Lisburn on Saturday 25 September a man was given advice and guidance by an officer with regard to his driving and a fixed penalty notice was issued."