TUV member believes ‘more people would want to watch Linfield match over Joe Biden’

A TUV member has slammed the decision to move a Big Two football match back by 24 hours due to Joe Biden’s Northern Ireland visit.

The US President is due to start his five-day trip to the island of Ireland in Belfast on April 11 – the same evening that five Danske Bank Premiership fixtures had been scheduled — three of which are in the city.

One of those was to be the high-profile Linfield v Glentoran game at Windsor Park.

It is the only match being moved away from that night, and has been rescheduled for Wednesday, April 12 at 7.45pm, as it is understood that the PSNI believe they don’t have enough resources available that night to police the game.

TUV secretary Ron McDowell, who ran as the TUV candidate for North Belfast in last year’s Assembly election, stated: “You won’t know it from the media hype but frankly I expect there are many people who will be much more interested in the football than anything the US President says.”

Glentoran's Niall McGinn and Linfield's Conor Pepper during match at Oval last month

He added: “Why the different treatment for Linfield?

“Once again it seems that Linfield are to be treated differently to all other NIFL teams.

“A match scheduled for Easter Tuesday has now been moved to accommodate a visit from President Biden.

“The NIFL and PSNI have stated that due to operational commitments they cannot provide the manpower to oversee the Linfield match, however they have been able to find the manpower to oversee the two other matches being played within a three-mile radius of Windsor Park.

“The PSNI and NIFL have so far refused to afford Linfield the opportunity to discuss this issue which will prove a problem to the team and fans alike.”

In a statement, Linfield expressed their ‘extreme disappointment’ and ‘bemusement’, adding that they had “expressed a strong desire to engage in face to face meetings with both the PSNI and NIFL; we have not been afforded that opportunity.”

Cliftonville v Larne at Solitude and Crusaders v Coleraine at Seaview will continue to be played on April 11 on at 7.45pm, and it is understood that the PSNI believe they have the resources to adequately cover these fixtures, but not the Blues v Glens game.

The NIFL Competitions Committee felt that the rescheduling of the derby was appropriate given the circumstances surrounding President Biden’s visit to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.