TUV opposes Ards and North Down Council birthday flag plan

The TUV opposed a move by a council to not fly the Union flag on Prince Andrew’s birthday.

Ards and North Down Council has voted to not fly the flag on the Duke of York’s birthday at its Church Street building in Newtownards, following allegations of his sexual abuse of a teenager.

Like some other local authorities, the council had voted to fly the flag instead on July 1 every year to commemorate the Battle of the Somme, thereby maintaining the number of designated days for flying it.

The decision relates to one Church Street building, where the flag is flown on designated days. Council policy is to fly the Union flag permanently at seven other sites.

But TUV Councillor Stephen Cooper said he could not support the move to change the date of the Union flag being flown and put forward an amendment to fly it at Church Street every day.

He said: “I am disappointed we have decided to adjust and alter our policy, despite earlier conversations with officers. My recent proposal to fly the flag 365 days would have brought Church Street into line with the other seven designated sites.”

The amendment was not accepted by the Mayor.

However another one from independent unionist Tom Smith for a temporary daily flying of the flag at Church Street was put to the vote. It received four in favour, and 30 against.

Mr Smith said: “It isn’t an issue, but we are just copying what others do? I haven’t been contacted by anybody who has asked us not to fly the flag.”

DUP councillor Stephen McIlveen said: “Personally I think it was a valid amendment, but I could not have supported it, because the way it works is that it could trigger an equality impact assessment, without us being aware of the potential risks.”