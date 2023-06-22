TUV representative refuses to explain bonfire deferral citing ‘council advice’

A TUV councillor who proposed the postponement of a meeting to make decisions on bonfires in his council area has said he cannot explain why, saying council advice dictates that closed meetings “cannot be discussed”.

Wednesday's special meeting of Mid & East Antrim Borough Council was called by Alliance Mayor Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna.

It was expected to consider the adoption of legal advice on the construction of bonfires in the borough, where a man died last year after falling from one.

But it was adjourned until September – after the bonfire season – following a proposal from TUV councillor Matthew Armstrong, seconded by Ulster Unionist councillor Roy Beggs, and backed by other unionists.

Councillors were told six months ago that they “cannot simply ignore the activity and do nothing” — but that is what they appear to be doing.

The council has given no indication that it objects to the massive structures on its land, even though it is already facing legal action from the family of the man who died last year.

It has legal advice that councillors could be held personally liable if they have consciously chosen to allow dangerous activity to continue.

A year ago, John Steele died after falling 50ft from a pyre on the Antiville estate in Larne. The father-of-two, who was in his 30s, died at the scene on land owned by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

When asked why he proposed deferring a decision until September, long after the Eleventh Night bonfires, TUV councillor Matthew Armstrong said: “I have nothing to say on that matter, those were conversations that took place in closed council.

“And advice from council is that they can’t be discussed, so, I’ve no comment to make.”

When the seriousness of legal action after the death of man was put to him and whether councillors could be liable for a similar incident this year, he added: “I gave you the answer the first time,” before hanging up.

It’s understood UUP councillor Roy Beggs seconded the proposal.

Mr Beggs and the UUP were contacted for a response but did not provide one.

Alliance councillor Aaron Skinner described the decision to defer as “unbelievable”, adding that the council “desperately needs a strategy to deal with those who wish to build bonfires on its land due to issues around public safety".

He added: "Failure to do so is exposing the council and individual councillors to potential legal jeopardy, while putting members of the public’s lives at risk.”

Last year, the Belfast Telegraph revealed that just days before the tragic death of Mr Steele, the council’s interim chief executive Valerie Watts was warned by a former police officer it was allowing bonfire builders to work at “heights that are not survivable should they fall”.

The council has declined to say whether it was insured for what happened.

Just a few streets away at Craigyhill, another loyalist bonfire measured 202ft — much higher than the pyre from which Mr Steele fell. Now the Craigyhill bonfire builders are attempting to make it even bigger.

In January, the media was excluded from a meeting of the council where councillors discussed a report into the situation which included key elements of a barrister’s legal advice.

There are at least 35 bonfire sites in the council area — which includes Ballymena, Larne and Carrickfergus — and 19 of those are on council land. The report, which was obtained by this newspaper, admitted “council does not have a clear strategy in respect of bonfires”.