TUV say Doug Beattie ‘out of touch with grassroots unionists’ after he expressed desire to see separate sporting anthem for NI

A row has broken out over a call from UUP leader Doug Beattie for a separate anthem for Northern Ireland’s sports teams.

The TUV branded his comments – in a Belfast Telegraph interview – “extremely disappointing”.

Mr Beattie said he is “really proud” when he hears Good Save the Queen, but that he would like to see a sporting anthem for Northern Ireland, in line with what is implemented in Scotland and Wales.

"I think that would help create that cohesion I talk about when I speak about rugby,” he said.

"I would like to see a sporting anthem, but one that doesn’t take away from the fact that our national anthem is something that I am immensely proud of.”

TUV election candidate Ron McDowell said on Monday that he believes Mr Beattie “is badly out of touch with grassroots unionists and indeed football fans”.

"I have stood on the terraces at Windsor Park on many nights and along with thousands of others sung God Save the Queen with passion and pride,” added the North Belfast election hopeful.

"The Green and White Army are not just comfortable with the anthem, but proud of it. It unites fans rather than dividing them.

“I am proud to stand for TUV, a party which made its stand on the anthem clear in its manifesto launched last week where we say: “TUV will also contend in favour of the playing of the National Anthem at major sporting events.”

“In truth, Northern Ireland matches are one of the few official occasions where the anthem is still sung. Unionists should guard it jealously.”

He added that his party “will fight for the right of athletes from Northern Ireland in all sports to compete on the international stage for the United Kingdom” and “will certainly fight any attempt to scrap the anthem at Northern Ireland matches”.

In response to Mr McDowell’s comments, Mr Beattie said: “The anthem of the United Kingdom is God Save The Queen and is rightly played at all State occasions and many sporting events and I am immensely proud of it.

“Nobody needs to explain to me the importance of the national anthem and its ability to unite the nation. I have heard it on parade grounds and Remembrance Services for almost 40 years.

“I was asked a question as to what I thought about a sporting anthem for Northern Ireland. The Scots and the Welsh have their own sporting anthems in Flower of Scotland and Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau. I personally believe it would be worth exploring the option of a Northern Ireland specific sporting anthem - similar to that used by the Welsh and the Scots – to be used in addition to God Save the Queen at all Northern Ireland sporting occasions.

“Others may well take a different view and I totally respect that. The issue obviously needs to be considered as part of a wider debate and it is not something that could be imposed.

“Given the situation we currently face regarding the cost of living crisis, the need to rebuild the health service and assisting economic recovery, a sporting anthem is not the most pressing issue we face.”