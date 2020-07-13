Twelfth 2020: Thousands turn out for almost 250 parades across NI

Thousands of people have taken part in parades in neighbourhoods across Northern Ireland as muted Twelfth celebrations got underway amid the coronavirus restrictions.

There had been 248 parades notified for Monday with most anticipating 30 people taking part.

Send us your Twelfthies: Send pics and video to digital.editorial@belfasttelegraph.co.uk

The Orange Order, along with the Royal Black Preceptory and Apprentice Boys of Derry, cancelled their traditional parades and demonstrations earlier this year as the coronaviurs crisis deepened and appealed for people to stay at home. Normally over 100,000 would parade and line the streets for the celebrations.

Read more Belfast flute band holds birthday parade for nursing home resident (95)

Supporters have instead been encouraged by leaders, including First Minister Arlene Foster and Health Minister Robin Swann, to mark the date at home.

Abigail Flack from east Belfast celebrates the Twelfth. Picture sent in by mum Lisa Flack.

Lucy from Ballymoney enjoying the Twelfth at home. From Annie Hanna

Abigail Flack enjoying the 12th in east Belfast. With her mum Lisa Flack and nana Sharon Wylie.

Billy and Emily celebrating the Twelfth of July. Sent in by Katrina Galway.

Twelth of July celebrations in Rathcoole. Diane Mullan, Leah Carson & Chelsey Creigton

Rev Mervyn Gibson, the order's grand secretary, said this year he would be staying at home to watch and cheer bands passing and later would be having a party with some friends in his social bubble.

Members of the East Bank Protestant Boys Flute Band make their way through Irish Street in Londonderry on Monday as they marked the Twelfth of July. Picture Martin McKeown. 13.07.20

Members of the East Bank Protestant Boys Flute Band make their way through Irish Street in Londonderry on Monday as they marked the Twelfth of July. Picture Martin McKeown. 13.07.20

Celebrating the Twelfth at home didn't damping the spirits in Londonderry's Irish Street as members of the East Bank Protestant Boys Flute Band make their way through the Waterside estate. Picture Martin McKeown. 13.07.20

Four years old Jack Lynch keeps the beat on his Lambeg as members of the East Bank Protestant Boys Flute Band make their way through Irish Street in Londonderry on Monday as they marked the Twelfth of July. Picture Martin McKeown. 13.07.20

Three years old Cole Watson and his dad Richard watch as members of the East Bank Protestant Boys Flute Band make their way through Irish Street in Londonderry on Monday as they marked the Twelfth of July. Picture Martin McKeown. 13.07.20

"Most parades are for in the local areas," he told the BBC.

Twelfth of July celebrations in Portadown today as 6 local bands paraded through streets and estates in a socially distanced manner. Credit: Pacemaker

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 13/7/2020 Twelfth of July celebrations in Portadown today as 6 local bands paraded through streets and estates in a socially distanced manner. People were encouraged to celebrate the Twelfth from home as bands brought the celebrations to the people. Photo Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 13/7/2020 Twelfth of July celebrations in Portadown today as 6 local bands paraded through streets and estates in a socially distanced manner. People were encouraged to celebrate the Twelfth from home as bands brought the celebrations to the people. Pictured: Kim and Neil Millar with their dogs as they watch the parade. Photo Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 13/7/2020 Twelfth of July celebrations in Portadown today as 6 local bands paraded through streets and estates in a socially distanced manner. People were encouraged to celebrate the Twelfth from home as bands brought the celebrations to the people. Pictured: Kim and Neil Millar with their dogs as they watch the parade. Photo Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 13/7/2020 Twelfth of July celebrations in Portadown today as 6 local bands paraded through streets and estates in a socially distanced manner. People were encouraged to celebrate the Twelfth from home as bands brought the celebrations to the people. Pictured: a band stops in front of a mural for the 36th Ulster Division. Photo Pacemaker Press

"There has been a lot of publicity around this with leaflets sent out, the bands, the loyal orders want people to stay in their homes, their gardens, at their door and if you see a band don't follow it.

"We would hope many people do indeed do that.

King Billy leads the Shankill Protestant Boys Flute Band as they parade around the streets in the Shankill area of Belfast today. Credit: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 13/7/2020: King Billy watches the bands as they parade around the streets of the Shankill area of Belfast today. The Orange Order did not take part in their traditional Twelfth of July processions this year because of the restrictions around Coronavirus but there were band parades around local areas across Northern Ireland. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 13/7/2020: A Union Jack hairstyle for watching the bands parade around the streets in the Shankill area of Belfast today. The Orange Order did not take part in their traditional Twelfth of July processions this year because of the restrictions around Coronavirus but there were band parades around local areas across Northern Ireland. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 13/7/2020: Leading the Shankill Protestant Boys Flute Band as they parade around the streets in the Shankill area of Belfast today. The Orange Order did not take part in their traditional Twelfth of July processions this year because of the restrictions around Coronavirus but there were band parades around local areas across Northern Ireland. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 13/7/2020: The Shankill Protestant Boys Flute Band as they parade around the streets in the Shankill area of Belfast today. The Orange Order did not take part in their traditional Twelfth of July processions this year because of the restrictions around Coronavirus but there were band parades around local areas across Northern Ireland. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

"I believe the bands have been very responsible about this, They are not parades in the traditional sense, they are parades around small local areas to entertain people, encourage them and support them in their local home."

He said for those that would not have a parade passing them to tune into the Orange Order's Radio Boyne.

Check out how Monday unfolded below: