Twelfth 2021: Orangemen parade across Northern Ireland

A more localised Twelfth of July will see hundreds of Orange Order parades held across Northern Ireland in an effort to keep gatherings smaller than usual.

Parades are now underway after the Covid-19 pandemic last year put a stop to plans to hold any festivities celebrating the event, instead asking people to celebrate in their homes and gardens.

This year, organisers have said they will stick to plans for parades of 500 people despite this limit in general Covid-19 restrictions having been removed.

Live parade pictures: Belfast - Loughgall - Hillsborough - Londonderry - Limavady - Dungannon - Newry - Ballymena - Broughshane - Ballymoney - Kilkeel - Larne - Armoy - Lisburn - Lurgan

Meanwhile, up to 2,000 police officers will be on duty throughout the day on Monday.

The Parades Commission has imposed conditions on a number of marches this year. A planned nationalist protest in west Belfast was cancelled after the Orange Order amended the proposed route, dropping plans to walk through the gates of the Workman Avenue peace line.

Jacob in Carrickfergus

Lucy walking in her first Twelfth with her Grandad in Armoy

Will Stevenson drumming in his first Twelfth in Armoy

Eliza Lipton from Markethill getting ready for her first 12th and looking forward to watching her mum leading Hamiltonsbawn Silver Band.

Twelfth in Portadown

The Commission issued determinations on events in Belfast, Portadown, Lurgan, Bellaghy and Rasharkin, including restricting march routes near some flashpoint areas.

The parade leaves Carlisle Circus in north Belfast. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

