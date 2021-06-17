Twelfth candle: NI Parcels offering ‘aroma’ of bonfires with scented candle

A Belfast-based company has offered people the chance to experience the aroma of an eleventh-night bonfire in their home, with a special bonfire scented candle.

The company NI Parcels said it came up with the idea due to social distancing potentially preventing some from visiting a bonfire on the Twelfth celebrations.

Describing the candle as being “lovingly hand made in Belfast” and providing a smokey wood scent that promises to “transport people” to a bonfire, the company also says a mini wooden pallet is also sent along with each candle for the authentic Twelfth experience.

The item appears to have proven popular with people, with the candle currently listed as out of stock on the company’s website.

“If you are unable to attend any of the July celebrations, due to covid, or travel restrictions this candle is perfect for you. It also makes a super gift for family and friends abroad,” the company said.

The company said they were expecting demand from across the world.

“As scented candles go the smell of burning bonfires might not offer the most relaxing experience but we think this is exactly what a lot of our customers are waiting for,” a spokesperson said.

Twelfth candle Credit: NI Parcels

“We’re including a mini wooden pallet with each candle as these are so key to the event and we thought it would make a home celebration that little bit more authentic.

“The candles and pallets are available now for delivery around the world. While we are expecting to see most demand from within Northern Ireland we are also hoping to attract customers from around the world.

“There are Northern Irish communities in places as far afield as the USA, Australia and New Zealand and the ‘Smell of the Twelfth’ candle makes a perfect gift to loved ones living abroad who are unable to attend events in Northern Ireland.”

Eleventh-night celebrations were significantly curtailed in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.

The Orange Order announced earlier this month that Twelfth parades are expected to go ahead this year, although added events are likely to be smaller and localised.

Dozens of parades across Northern Ireland are scheduled to go ahead on July 12 according to the Parades Commission website, while a number of bonfire associations have confirmed they plan to go ahead with their eleventh night celebrations despite Covid restrictions still restricting numbers to 500 people outdoors.