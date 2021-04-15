Twelfth celebrations could take place says Orange Order chief

The grand secretary of the Orange Order believes there could be events to celebrate the Twelfth, as a result of the easing coronavirus restrictions.

Last year saw the traditional July celebration scaled-back to a ‘Twelfth at home’ series of virtual events. The Orange Order had previously advised they would be taking a decision on the 2021 celebrations closer to the 12 July date.

Mervyn Gibson, the grand secretary of the Orange Order said the “signs were looking good” for a return to traditional celebrations this year, but added it wasn’t yet decided what form this would take.

“We haven't taken a decision what that will look like. We are preparing three scenarios,” he told the BBC on Thursday.

“One is a full Twelfth of July. The other is a localised Twelfth of July and the third would be the same as last year, a Twelfth at home.

“Although I don’t think the third will happen as I think we are too far down the road of getting out of lockdown and vaccination I think depending on what the health advice is it will be one of the former two.

“But there will be parades on the streets of Northern Ireland this year I believe, to celebrate the Twelfth.”

Mr Gibson also added that he hoped there would be “celebrations” for Northern Ireland’s centenary and said this should be in the form “local people think is appropriate”.

“It might be a barbeque, a parade or a church service but people need to celebrate. Sadly, in some parts of Northern Ireland, councils aren’t supporting them,” he added.

“The health of everyone in the country comes first and whatever the prevailing health regulations are at the time, we would have to obey them.”