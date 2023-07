PACEMAKER BELFAST 12/07/2023 Friends and family enjoying their 12th July demonstration in Comber Co Down

PACEMAKER BELFAST 12/07/2023 Friends and family enjoying their 12th July demonstration in Comber Co Down

PACEMAKER BELFAST 12/07/2023 Friends and family enjoying their 12th July demonstration in Comber Co Down Olivia and Tracy Crothers at the Comber Twelfth.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 12/07/2023 Friends and family enjoying their 12th July demonstration in Comber Co Down

PACEMAKER BELFAST 12/07/2023 Friends and family enjoying their 12th July demonstration in Comber Co Down Ellis Johnston from Annalong watches the Comber Parade.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 12/07/2023 Friends and family enjoying their 12th July demonstration in Comber Co Down

PACEMAKER BELFAST 12/07/2023 Friends and family enjoying their 12th July demonstration in Comber Co Down Susan and Samuel Edgar from Cahard Flute Band.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 12/07/2023 Friends and family enjoying their 12th July demonstration in Comber Co Down Lewis Cutis and Ethan Johnston at the Comber Twelfth.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 12/07/2023 Friends and family enjoying their 12th July demonstration in Comber Co Down Nigel Dodds

Jordan McBride, Master of Comber Old Standard LOL 567 hosted his Lodge at his home before the parade in Comber. Jordan is here with family members Philip McBride, Dani Kynes, Jamie-Lee Rainey, Zander McBride, Ruth McBride and Robyn.

It was a home parade for Master of Comber Old Standard LOL 567.

Jordan McBride welcome his lodge his house before the parade got underway.

Have a look through our photos and see if you can spot anybody you know:

PACEMAKER BELFAST 12/07/2023 Friends and family enjoying their 12th July demonstration in Comber Co Down Ellis Johnston from Annalong watches the Comber Parade.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 12/07/2023 Friends and family enjoying their 12th July demonstration in Comber Co Down Nigel Dodds

PACEMAKER BELFAST 12/07/2023 Friends and family enjoying their 12th July demonstration in Comber Co Down Lewis Cutis and Ethan Johnston at the Comber Twelfth.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 12/07/2023 Friends and family enjoying their 12th July demonstration in Comber Co Down Susan and Samuel Edgar from Cahard Flute Band.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 12/07/2023 Friends and family enjoying their 12th July demonstration in Comber Co Down

PACEMAKER BELFAST 12/07/2023 Friends and family enjoying their 12th July demonstration in Comber Co Down

PACEMAKER BELFAST 12/07/2023 Friends and family enjoying their 12th July demonstration in Comber Co Down Olivia and Tracy Crothers at the Comber Twelfth.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 12/07/2023 Friends and family enjoying their 12th July demonstration in Comber Co Down