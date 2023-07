Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th July 2023 Annual 12th July Orange Order Belfast parade takes place in the City Centre starting at Carlisle Circus. The parade at Carlisle Circus in north Belfast. Second Right to left. Trevor Crawford from North Carolina, USA, who returned to walk with his lodge The Memorial LOL 1197 which his father was a member of. Trevor is pictured with his brother Geoffrey and nephew Sean who made the trip from Wales to walk. Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye.