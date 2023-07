The Twelfth celebrations in Coleraine were hosted by Macosquin District LOL No. 8. Visiting districts to Coleraine included City of Londonderry Grand Orange Lodge, Coleraine District LOL No. 2 and Limavady District LOL No. 6.

Have a look through our photos below to see if you can spot anybody you know:

The Twelfth celebrations in Coleraine. Picture: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

