The parade included around 50 bands and numerous Lambeg drummers, who accompanied up to 2,000 Orange members in Randalstown Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

The parade included around 50 bands and numerous Lambeg drummers, who accompanied up to 2,000 Orange members in Randalstown Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

The parade included around 50 bands and numerous Lambeg drummers, who accompanied up to 2,000 Orange members in Randalstown Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

The parade included around 50 bands and numerous Lambeg drummers, who accompanied up to 2,000 Orange members in Randalstown Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

The parade included around 50 bands and numerous Lambeg drummers, who accompanied up to 2,000 Orange members in Randalstown Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

The parade included around 50 bands and numerous Lambeg drummers, who accompanied up to 2,000 Orange members in Randalstown Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

The parade included around 50 bands and numerous Lambeg drummers, who accompanied up to 2,000 Orange members in Randalstown Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

The parade included around 50 bands and numerous Lambeg drummers, who accompanied up to 2,000 Orange members in Randalstown Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

The parade included around 50 bands and numerous Lambeg drummers, who accompanied up to 2,000 Orange members in Randalstown Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

The parade included around 50 bands and numerous Lambeg drummers, who accompanied up to 2,000 Orange members in Randalstown Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Randalstown District LOL No. 22 welcomed the East Antrim Combine to Randalstown this year to mark the 333rd anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne. Have a look and see if you can spot anyone you know: