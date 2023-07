Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th July 2023 - General view of the County Armagh Twelfth Demonstration making it’s way through Lurgan town centre to Brownlow House. Eleven District Lodges were on parade, with a total of 150 Private Lodges and almost 5,000 orangemen.In addition, ladies from the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland took part, along with a number of Junior Boys and Junior Girls Lodges.The Co. Almost 70 bands will accompany the lodges and some of the finest pipe, accordion, silver and flute Bands in the country will be on parade. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th July 2023 - Chris Heaton-Harris, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland along with Carla Lockhart MP and Margaret Tinsley, Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge Craigavon Borough Council watch the parade at Brownlow House with Orange Order officers at the County Armagh Twelfth Demonstration making itÕs way through Lurgan town centre to Brownlow House. Eleven District Lodges were on parade, with a total of 150 Private Lodges and almost 5,000 orangemen.In addition, ladies from the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland took part, along with a number of Junior Boys and Junior Girls Lodges.The Co. Almost 70 bands will accompany the lodges and some of the finest pipe, accordion, silver and flute Bands in the country will be on parade. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Wednesday 12th July 2023 Member of Edgarstown accordion band pictured at the Annual 12th of July demonstrations which were held at Lurgan in Co Armagh Photo by / Stephen Hamilton

Wednesday 12th July 2023 LOL 665 Richill True Blues pictured at the Annual 12th of July demonstrations which were held at Lurgan in Co Armagh Photo by / Stephen Hamilton

Wednesday 12th July 2023 Portadown Defenders flute band pictured at the Annual 12th of July demonstrations which were held at Lurgan in Co Armagh Photo by / Stephen Hamilton

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th July 2023 - General view of the County Armagh Twelfth Demonstration making it’s way through Lurgan town centre to Brownlow House. Eleven District Lodges were on parade, with a total of 150 Private Lodges and almost 5,000 orangemen.In addition, ladies from the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland took part, along with a number of Junior Boys and Junior Girls Lodges.The Co. Almost 70 bands will accompany the lodges and some of the finest pipe, accordion, silver and flute Bands in the country will be on parade. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th July 2023 - General view of the County Armagh Twelfth Demonstration making it’s way through Lurgan town centre to Brownlow House. Eleven District Lodges were on parade, with a total of 150 Private Lodges and almost 5,000 orangemen.In addition, ladies from the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland took part, along with a number of Junior Boys and Junior Girls Lodges.The Co. Almost 70 bands will accompany the lodges and some of the finest pipe, accordion, silver and flute Bands in the country will be on parade. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th July 2023 - General view of the County Armagh Twelfth Demonstration making it’s way through Lurgan town centre to Brownlow House. Eleven District Lodges were on parade, with a total of 150 Private Lodges and almost 5,000 orangemen.In addition, ladies from the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland took part, along with a number of Junior Boys and Junior Girls Lodges.The Co. Almost 70 bands will accompany the lodges and some of the finest pipe, accordion, silver and flute Bands in the country will be on parade. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th July 2023 - General view of the County Armagh Twelfth Demonstration making it’s way through Lurgan town centre to Brownlow House. Eleven District Lodges were on parade, with a total of 150 Private Lodges and almost 5,000 orangemen.In addition, ladies from the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland took part, along with a number of Junior Boys and Junior Girls Lodges.The Co. Almost 70 bands will accompany the lodges and some of the finest pipe, accordion, silver and flute Bands in the country will be on parade. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th July 2023 - General view of the County Armagh Twelfth Demonstration making it’s way through Lurgan town centre to Brownlow House. Eleven District Lodges were on parade, with a total of 150 Private Lodges and almost 5,000 orangemen.In addition, ladies from the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland took part, along with a number of Junior Boys and Junior Girls Lodges.The Co. Almost 70 bands will accompany the lodges and some of the finest pipe, accordion, silver and flute Bands in the country will be on parade. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th July 2023 - General view of the County Armagh Twelfth Demonstration making it’s way through Lurgan town centre to Brownlow House. Eleven District Lodges were on parade, with a total of 150 Private Lodges and almost 5,000 orangemen.In addition, ladies from the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland took part, along with a number of Junior Boys and Junior Girls Lodges.The Co. Almost 70 bands will accompany the lodges and some of the finest pipe, accordion, silver and flute Bands in the country will be on parade. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th July 2023 - General view of the County Armagh Twelfth Demonstration making it’s way through Lurgan town centre to Brownlow House. Eleven District Lodges were on parade, with a total of 150 Private Lodges and almost 5,000 orangemen.In addition, ladies from the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland took part, along with a number of Junior Boys and Junior Girls Lodges.The Co. Almost 70 bands will accompany the lodges and some of the finest pipe, accordion, silver and flute Bands in the country will be on parade. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th July 2023 - General view of the County Armagh Twelfth Demonstration making it’s way through Lurgan town centre to Brownlow House. Eleven District Lodges were on parade, with a total of 150 Private Lodges and almost 5,000 orangemen.In addition, ladies from the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland took part, along with a number of Junior Boys and Junior Girls Lodges.The Co. Almost 70 bands will accompany the lodges and some of the finest pipe, accordion, silver and flute Bands in the country will be on parade. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Eleven District Lodges were on parade in Lurgan, with a total of 150 Private Lodges and almost 5,000 Orangemen. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

The 19th century building became the largest Orange Hall in the world when it was sold to the Orange Order in 1904 and remains in the organisation’s care to this day.

Have a look through our photos below and see if you can spot anybody you know:

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th July 2023 - General view of the County Armagh Twelfth Demonstration making it’s way through Lurgan town centre to Brownlow House. Eleven District Lodges were on parade, with a total of 150 Private Lodges and almost 5,000 orangemen.In addition, ladies from the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland took part, along with a number of Junior Boys and Junior Girls Lodges.The Co. Almost 70 bands will accompany the lodges and some of the finest pipe, accordion, silver and flute Bands in the country will be on parade. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th July 2023 - General view of the County Armagh Twelfth Demonstration making it’s way through Lurgan town centre to Brownlow House. Eleven District Lodges were on parade, with a total of 150 Private Lodges and almost 5,000 orangemen.In addition, ladies from the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland took part, along with a number of Junior Boys and Junior Girls Lodges.The Co. Almost 70 bands will accompany the lodges and some of the finest pipe, accordion, silver and flute Bands in the country will be on parade. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th July 2023 - General view of the County Armagh Twelfth Demonstration making it’s way through Lurgan town centre to Brownlow House. Eleven District Lodges were on parade, with a total of 150 Private Lodges and almost 5,000 orangemen.In addition, ladies from the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland took part, along with a number of Junior Boys and Junior Girls Lodges.The Co. Almost 70 bands will accompany the lodges and some of the finest pipe, accordion, silver and flute Bands in the country will be on parade. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th July 2023 - General view of the County Armagh Twelfth Demonstration making it’s way through Lurgan town centre to Brownlow House. Eleven District Lodges were on parade, with a total of 150 Private Lodges and almost 5,000 orangemen.In addition, ladies from the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland took part, along with a number of Junior Boys and Junior Girls Lodges.The Co. Almost 70 bands will accompany the lodges and some of the finest pipe, accordion, silver and flute Bands in the country will be on parade. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th July 2023 - General view of the County Armagh Twelfth Demonstration making it’s way through Lurgan town centre to Brownlow House. Eleven District Lodges were on parade, with a total of 150 Private Lodges and almost 5,000 orangemen.In addition, ladies from the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland took part, along with a number of Junior Boys and Junior Girls Lodges.The Co. Almost 70 bands will accompany the lodges and some of the finest pipe, accordion, silver and flute Bands in the country will be on parade. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th July 2023 - General view of the County Armagh Twelfth Demonstration making it’s way through Lurgan town centre to Brownlow House. Eleven District Lodges were on parade, with a total of 150 Private Lodges and almost 5,000 orangemen.In addition, ladies from the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland took part, along with a number of Junior Boys and Junior Girls Lodges.The Co. Almost 70 bands will accompany the lodges and some of the finest pipe, accordion, silver and flute Bands in the country will be on parade. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th July 2023 - General view of the County Armagh Twelfth Demonstration making it’s way through Lurgan town centre to Brownlow House. Eleven District Lodges were on parade, with a total of 150 Private Lodges and almost 5,000 orangemen.In addition, ladies from the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland took part, along with a number of Junior Boys and Junior Girls Lodges.The Co. Almost 70 bands will accompany the lodges and some of the finest pipe, accordion, silver and flute Bands in the country will be on parade. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th July 2023 - General view of the County Armagh Twelfth Demonstration making it’s way through Lurgan town centre to Brownlow House. Eleven District Lodges were on parade, with a total of 150 Private Lodges and almost 5,000 orangemen.In addition, ladies from the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland took part, along with a number of Junior Boys and Junior Girls Lodges.The Co. Almost 70 bands will accompany the lodges and some of the finest pipe, accordion, silver and flute Bands in the country will be on parade. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Wednesday 12th July 2023 Portadown Defenders flute band pictured at the Annual 12th of July demonstrations which were held at Lurgan in Co Armagh Photo by / Stephen Hamilton

Wednesday 12th July 2023 LOL 665 Richill True Blues pictured at the Annual 12th of July demonstrations which were held at Lurgan in Co Armagh Photo by / Stephen Hamilton

Wednesday 12th July 2023 Member of Edgarstown accordion band pictured at the Annual 12th of July demonstrations which were held at Lurgan in Co Armagh Photo by / Stephen Hamilton

Wednesday 12th July 2023 Annual 12th of July demonstrations which were held at Lurgan in Co Armagh Photo by / Stephen Hamilton

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th July 2023 - Chris Heaton-Harris, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland along with Carla Lockhart MP and Margaret Tinsley, Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge Craigavon Borough Council watch the parade at Brownlow House with Orange Order officers at the County Armagh Twelfth Demonstration making itÕs way through Lurgan town centre to Brownlow House. Eleven District Lodges were on parade, with a total of 150 Private Lodges and almost 5,000 orangemen.In addition, ladies from the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland took part, along with a number of Junior Boys and Junior Girls Lodges.The Co. Almost 70 bands will accompany the lodges and some of the finest pipe, accordion, silver and flute Bands in the country will be on parade. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye