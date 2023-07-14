Twelfth: PSNI enquiries ‘ongoing’ after video of alleged assault in Sandy Row circulates online

The PSNI has said ‘police enquiries are ongoing’ regarding an online video that appears to show a man unconscious after an assault in south Belfast on the Twelfth.

The clip, which lasts for around one minute and 30 seconds, shows a man lying on the ground in Sandy Row beside an ambulance while a crowd of people gather around him and two other people are fighting in the background.

The man’s son said in a social media post that his father lay unconscious for five minutes and also suffered a double break in his leg.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service had already received a call to attend Sandy Row, which is presumably why an ambulance was already beside the man in the clip. This was followed by a secondary call.

A spokesperson said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 5.43pm on Wednesday July 12 following reports of an incident in the Donegall Road Area, Belfast.

“NIAS despatched one Emergency Crew to the incident.

“Following initial assessment and treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by Ambulance.”

A police spokesperson added that the PSNI “are aware of footage relating to an incident circulating online.”