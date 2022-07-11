Twelfth weather: A perfect day for Northern Ireland’s marching bands as temperatures forecast to dip

Weather conditions could be practically perfect for those heading out to watch the Twelfth parades tomorrow.

Yesterday, the Derrylin weather station in Co Fermanagh recorded Northern Ireland’s warmest day of the year so far, with a high of 24.3C.

And today could see Northern Ireland swelter in highs of up to 24C in some places.

However, tomorrowis not expected to be quite as warm as today and those fearful of marching in baking temperatures of up to 26C — as happened in Belfast in 2013 — needn’t be overly concerned.

With overnight cloud, there could even be a few early showers tomorrow, although they are expected to dry up quickly for a sunshine-filled afternoon.

And a breeze in the air will no doubt be much appreciated by marchers.

Still, the mercury is expected to hit 19-21C, so Orangemen and bands could find themselves in long queues at ice-cream vans in fields across Northern Ireland after they parade tomorrow.

A spokesperson from the Met Office expects today to be “warm, in increasingly hazy sunshine, with highs of 22-24C.

“It will turn cloudier by the evening, so there will be sporadic rain overnight into Tuesday. Breezy too.

"It will soon brighten up on Tuesday, with a fresher feel too.

"There will be sunny spells and a few showers Wednesday to Friday, with temperatures typically in the high teens. It will be breezy at times too.”

The heat was felt across the UK yesterday with temperatures remaining in the high 20s for most of the day.

Certain areas were warmer than parts of Hawaii as temperatures soared to just below 30C — close to matching this year’s record of 32.7C, recorded at Heathrow on June 17.

This meant that much of the UK was experiencing far better weather than international tourist magnets such as Los Angeles, the Mediterranean isles and parts of Turkey.

Highs of 29.5C were seen in London and the South East while Scotland recorded its hottest day of the year so far, with the mercury hitting just below 29C in Fife.

Northern Ireland saw the coolest conditions.

Met Office forecaster Dan Stroud said yesterday: "It's been very warm across England with temperatures staying in the high 20s.

"Interestingly Scotland saw its hottest day of the year so far, while parts of Wales reached the mid-20s.

"It was pretty much wall-to-wall sunshine on Sunday, with a bit of cloud in Northern Ireland. But generally it was a very pleasant summer's day.

"However, there's a very uncomfortable night ahead for many, with temperatures remaining warm.”

A heat health alert has been issued for some parts of the UK next week, with those in affected areas advised to shade or cover windows and check on the vulnerable and the elderly”, he added.

Mr Stroud said that temperatures could further soar to 32C in London and the South East , warmer than the Maldives and potentially making it the warmest day of the year so far.

The hot spell looks set to subside later in the week, when a cold front is expected to start pushing in.