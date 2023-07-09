Twelfth weather: Met Office outlines forecast ahead of NI parades

It's giving sunshine and showers for marchers on the Twelfth.

The Met Office has said that “thunder and rain showers are still on the cards”, and could dampen proceedings over the Twelfth day.

It comes after a yellow weather warning for thunder and heavy showers was in place on Sunday and saw significant deluges of rain.

A Met Office spokesperson said that while there was a risk of heavy showers and thunder, it would be interspersed by some brief periods of sunshine on the day.

She said: “It’s generally looking like sunshine and showers, and there’s still the risk of the odd shower being heavy.

“However, there should still be decent periods of sunshine between showers.

“The rain been quite heavy recently, so there’s slightly less risk of thunder but it is still on the cards.”

It’s likely that the Twelfth could also be fairly windy with strong gusts impacting those out marching.

She added “It’s turning quite breezy as well over the next few days.

“In the morning of the Twelfth, most of that breeze will be around western coasts, but throughout the day it will become breezier across the whole of Northern Ireland.”

Into the night, it’s predicted that the showers will abate.

The forecaster added: “The rain may ease off towards the evening, and will probably then die out a little bit.”

Overall, she said those out celebrating and watching band parades would see a “bright and breezy day with a few showers around.”

“It should be fairly pleasant, with around average temperatures of roughly 20 °C.”