Twelve deaths at Northern Ireland workplaces during past year
By Christopher Leebody
Twelve people died in workplace accidents in the last year - an increase of one, new figures have revealed.
However, major injuries were down by 28% to 325, compared to 453 in the previous year, according to the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI).
Of the 12 fatalities, seven occurred in agriculture - the same number as the previous year - and three in the construction sector.
Since 2013, 39 deaths have occurred on farms in Northern Ireland.
HSENI chief executive Robert Kidd said: "The number of fatalities in this sector remains a concern and we need to redouble our efforts to assist the industry to reduce this number."