Twelve deaths at Northern Ireland workplaces during past year

Since 2013, 39 deaths have occurred on farms in Northern Ireland (stock photo)

By Christopher Leebody

Twelve people died in workplace accidents in the last year - an increase of one, new figures have revealed.

However, major injuries were down by 28% to 325, compared to 453 in the previous year, according to the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI).

Of the 12 fatalities, seven occurred in agriculture - the same number as the previous year - and three in the construction sector.

Since 2013, 39 deaths have occurred on farms in Northern Ireland.

HSENI chief executive Robert Kidd said: "The number of fatalities in this sector remains a concern and we need to redouble our efforts to assist the industry to reduce this number."