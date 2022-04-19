Twenty vehicles taken off the road and 140 fixed penalty notices issued on north coast over Easter holidays

PSNI made five arrests on the north Coast over the Easter bank holiday weekend (Archive photograph Presseye)

Police have made five public order offence arrests, took 20 vehicles off the road and issued 140 fixed penalty notices over the Easter bank holiday weekend on the north coast.

The public order offences included disorderly behaviour, common assault and assault on police.

It follows a police operation in an attempt to manage disruption in towns like Portrush over the weekend, along with a vehicle safety operation carried out by the Driving & Vehicle Agency (DVA).

It resulted in 34 vehicles being examined with 20 of these vehicles issued with an immediate prohibition.

This means that the vehicle was not roadworthy and not permitted to continue on the road.

The drivers of over 140 vehicles were issued with fixed penalty notices for a range of motoring offences including excess speed, mobile phone and anti-social driving.

A police spokesperson said: “As always we are grateful for the support of residents, businesses and visitors during these peak times for our area.

“We are very much part of the community here on the North Coast and it is in all our interests to ensure that our towns are safe and vibrant areas for people to live, work and visit.”