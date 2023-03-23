‘Twinkle-toes’ lurcher named Bill Bailey looking for his forever home

Three-year old lurcher Bill Bailey who is looking for his forever home

Three-year old lurcher Bill Bailey who is looking for his forever home

Three-year old lurcher Bill Bailey who is looking for his forever home

A loveable lurcher named after Strictly Come Dancing champion and comedian Bill Bailey is hoping to dance his way into a forever home, as Dog’s Trust launches an appeal to find him an owner.

Three-year-old Bill is currently being cared for at Dogs Trust Ballymena rehoming centre "where he loves nothing more than jumping and running around in the exercise areas.”

However despite his fun dancing demeanour and love of human company, Dog’s Trust are saddened he has yet to attract any interest from prospective owners.

“Bill Bailey has been in our care for over a month now and we are surprised by the lack of interest in him" said Conor O’Kane, the manager at Dogs Trust Ballymena.

“He is a real sweetheart who is playful and fun with a bright personality. He enjoys meeting new people and after his favourite pastime of playing with toys, he likes a snuggle and snooze.”

Three-year old lurcher Bill Bailey who is looking for his forever home

Dog’s Trust added while Bill Bailey loves human company, he’s not too keen on tango-ing with other dogs and therefore requires to be the only pet in his new home.

They also ask his new abode is a “peaceful area with a large garden where he can play.”

"We are looking for understanding and patient owners who will build a strong bond with him before he goes to his forever home.

"To anyone currently looking for a loving, energetic and playful dog who has twinkle-toes, we hope they will consider Bill Bailey.”

Three-year old lurcher Bill Bailey who is looking for his forever home

According to the charity, lurchers were the third most popular breed rehomed by Dogs Trust last year with 527 finding loving new homes. They’re now hopeful Bill Bailey will only add to that number.