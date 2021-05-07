Twitter accounts ‘linked’ to former columnist Eoghan Harris suspended

Twitter accounts suspected to be “linked” to former Sunday Independent columnist Eoghan Harris’s fake ‘@BarbaraPym2’ account have now been suspended, according to the social media platform.

The sanction was imposed, Twitter says, “for violating our policy on platform manipulation and spam”.

It’s after the Sunday Independent on Thursday announced that Mr Harris would no longer write for the newspaper due to his anonymous involvement in the @BarbaraPym2 Twitter account, which regularly praised his newspaper columns, criticised other journalists and attacked Sinn Fein.

Speaking on RTÉ's Drivetime programme on Friday, Eoghan Harris said he was one of the founders of the "site", but that in recent times he had "moved to the background as more of an advisor".

Mr Harris said he was involved with the account as he could not address issues relating to Northern Ireland every week as a political columnist, adding that he had "very few platforms available to him to express his views" and wanted to engage with working class loyalists.

He said the other people involved with the account were historians and trade unionists and he said no other politicians, public figures or journalists were involved. He said the others wanted to stay anonymous because they were "nervous of Sinn Fein".

He claimed he was one of the only journalists in Ireland who tackled Sinn Fein "at the hard end" and that the account used robust political tweets aimed at "tough political people".

Mr Harris said "any fair minded person" would see the account as a "generally benign account" and if it did criticise people, they were "Sinn Fein enablers or pawns".

In another interview with RTE Raidio na Gaeltachta, Mr Harris said he was the one who revealed himself as one of those behind the Twitter accounts. “Nobody outed me, I outed myself - I was the one who admitted to the Sunday Independent," he said. Sunday Independent editor Alan English's firing of him was an "overreaction", he added.

"I'm not embarrassed of the Tweets on [the account], they're good Tweets."

Six or seven others were also involved in the Twitter account, he said.

A Twitter spokesperson said on Friday: “The account was permanently suspended for violating the Twitter rules on platform manipulation and spam.”

Twitter declined to give more detail about the specifics of why it was suspended.

However, its rules on ‘manipulation and spam” state that users “can’t mislead others on Twitter by operating fake accounts”.

While pseudonymous accounts are allowed, Twitter suspends accounts for “inauthentic engagements that attempt to make accounts or content appear more popular or active than they are”. It also bans “coordinated activity that attempts to artificially influence conversations through the use of multiple accounts or fake accounts”.

The spokesperson declined to divulge the identify of the eight other “linked” accounts that have now also been suspended.

“Platform manipulation is strictly prohibited under the Twitter rules,” the Twitter spokesperson said.

“We also suspended eight accounts linked to the account referenced for violating our policy on platform manipulation and spam.”

She said that the eight accounts were detected “using technology and human review” to “proactively monitor Twitter to identify attempts at platform manipulation and mitigate them”.

Mr Harris told independent.ie that he has appealed Twitter’s decision but has not been given any indication of when the appeal will be resolved. He said that one of the other accounts to be suspended belongs to a sister, Brigid McIntyre.

Mr Harris also denied “running or curating” any other Twitter accounts.

Mr Harris denied sending “messages” to Irish Examiner journalist Aoife Grace Moore.

On Thursday, Ms Moore tweeted: “this account sent me sexualised messages about whether Mary Lou McDonald “turned me on”, the size of my arse and called me a terrorist from the month I started at the Examiner. Since then, I’ve had to go to counselling and the guards.”

Mr Harris denies what he describes as the “implication” that Ms Moore was “private messaged”.

“I never sent her any message of any sort about anything,” he said.

However, his @BarbaraPym2 account publicly tweeted at Ms Moore’s Twitter account: “So that’s what turns you on?” in reference to Ms Moore’s tweet about Mary Lou McDonald becoming the first female opposition leader.

Mr Harris described being let go by the Sunday Independent as “a very severe reaction”. He said that he would have expected a “reprimand” and “a warning not to do it again”.

Mr Harris said that he did not know whether he would continue writing because being let go from the Sunday Independent was “a brutal blow”.

Aoife Grace Moore declined to comment further when contacted by independent.ie.