Twitter criticised for blocking journalists over Daniel Kinahan posts

Former world boxing champion Barry McGuigan has described as “unbelievable” a move by Twitter to block a Belfast Telegraph journalist and our sister newspaper Sunday Life over posts that included references to Dublin crime boss Daniel Kinahan.

The social media giant apologised after blocking the accounts, but did not provide any further details as to why it acted.

They were suspended after mentioning Dubliner Kinahan, named in the High Court in Dublin as playing a central role in criminal activities but also closely linked to the boxing promotion company, MTK.

Mr McGuigan, who featured prominently in a BBC Panorama special on Kinahan and his involvement in boxing, said the action on the accounts was “unbelievable” and asked Twitter “what is going on?”.

He was responding on the social media site to a post by BBC journalist Stephen Dempster, who co-produced the documentary. “I’m disturbed at why and how Twitter is banning accounts for factually reporting issues related to Kinahan and banning colleagues,” said Mr Dempster.

Belfast Telegraph Political Editor Suzanne Breen said she was banned from the site for a tweet that referenced the BBC programme and threats made to journalists involved following its broadcast.

The moves to block appear to be part of a pattern, with Twitter citing privacy after complaints from unknown users.

Irish Daily Star chief reporter Paul Healy revealed his account “was suspended over a completely factual tweet about a certain boxer and Daniel Kinahan. Appealed it, and Twitter upheld the complaint. Unfortunately had to delete it.”

Mr Healy added: “Mine allegedly breached ‘private media’ laws. Was a publicly available picture of a well- known boxer and Daniel Kinahan. Along with quotes from that boxer on his friendship with him. Bizarre.”

Twitter said the tweet violated “our rules against posting private media of an individual from a country with a recognised right to privacy law”.

Barry McGuigan

Nicola Tallant, a Sunday World reporter who has written extensively about Kinahan, said the alleged gang figure “is completely obsessed with the Irish media” despite his claims he is not.

Following the incidents the Belfast Telegraph asked Twitter why the accounts were locked, how many complaints were received and where they came from, but no explanation was given.

It isn’t just journalists whose accounts have been suspended. One Twitter user from Kildare revealed his account was suspended after mentioning Kinahan.

“Threats to BBC journalists following a brilliant Panorama on Daniel Kinahan’s boxing role show it’s not just paramilitaries who threaten press freedom,” was part of the the tweet that led to Ms Breen’s suspension.

Over the weekend, DUP Carla Lockhart questioned how Twitter was able to take “swift and quite extreme” action against the accounts, while trolling and other harmful behaviour often goes unchecked.

Chair of the Assembly’s all-party group on press freedom and media sustainability, Matthew O’Toole, said: “It is very worrying that any journalist or media organisation would have their account locked for reporting a legitimate public interest story, especially one concerning organised crime.”