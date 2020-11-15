Twitter meltdown after Amazon 'delivers United Ireland'

Amazon has apologised after telling one rugby fan he was not able to watch Saturday's Autumn Nations Cup games on its service because Northern Ireland is not in the United Kingdom.

The e-commerce giant was the butt of jokes for several hours on Twitter as the episode unfolded.

It began when a Northern Ireland customer tweeted to Amazon's customer service team stating he was having difficulty accessing the games on Amazon's streaming service.

"I'm a prime subscriber but I can't find the rugby on my app or smart TV. What could be the issue?," the exchange began.

A member of the Amazon customer service team replied: "Thank you for that information. We apologize but upon reviewing your location you're in Northern Ireland. Rugby Autumn Nations Cup coverage is exclusively available to Prime members based in the UK. We don't have the rights to other territories. ^RS"

The error was quickly pointed out as scores of users poked fun at Amazon for apparently ending partition.

Comedian Dara O'Briain said: "Amazon Prime have delivered a United Ireland, and before 6pm on the same day."

Justice Minister Naomi Long said she had a laugh at the "international incident" that was provoked by asking Amazon for help.

Another user posted an altered picture of Free Derry Corner now reading: "You are now entering free delivery."

One changed the lyrics of The Wolfe Tones song 'Come Out Ye Black and Tans' to 'Come Out Ye Package Fans'.

"Thank you to Amazon for declaring a United Ireland and thereby solving all our Northern Ireland border problems after Brexit," wrote another.

Eventually realising their mistake, Amazon later posted an apology.

"We apologise for the error in our colleague’s response. Our Prime Video subscribers in Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK can access and watch the Rugby Autumn Nations Cup on Prime Video as part of their subscription," they tweeted.

In a further clarification, they said: "We apologize for the troubles. The Ireland vs Wales and Ireland vs Georgia matches will only be available on Prime Video as a replay, 2 hours after the live broadcast."

Use of the term "the troubles" was quickly picked up on, with one person tweeting: "Don't think you need to go as far as apologising for The Troubles. No one blames you for that. Just stick to making sure that next time your social media team realises that Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom."