Twitter refusing to hand over death threat details to police, BBC's Nolan claims

BBC broadcaster Stephen Nolan has revealed social media platform Twitter is “refusing” to provide police with information about a user who encouraged other to kill him in a tweet.

Mr Nolan made the comments on his BBC Radio Ulster show on Thursday.

He said the user posted a tweet last year and he was contacted by police about the matter on Wednesday.

"They literally tweeted ‘kill Stephen Nolan,’” he told his listeners saying they encouraged others to do the same.

“Now clearly you just have no idea if that is some looney tune sitting drunk or whatever it is, angry with themselves whatever, you just don’t know.

“So I pass it on to the police. The story is not they threatened to kill me, because guess what I am still here.

"Here’s the story, Twitter have said they are refusing to provide the police with any details that would help identify the person that made a statement wanting me killed.

“How are these social media companies allowed – how is that rational.”

Mr Nolan said he received a call from police who advised they were not provided any details from Twitter that would help identify the person responsible for the sinister threat.

Mr Nolan also hit out at those who targeted him online, after the broadcaster recently took legal action against two Twitter trolls over false and defamatory allegations posted online about him.

The BBC radio host accepted a six-figure and five-figure settlement in relation to the two cases.

“I'm lucky enough to have a little bit of money, so my policy is for those people who defame me or come after me on Twitter, I am going after them,” he added.

“I am going to take them through the courts and that is what I am doing, there is no embarrassment me doing that.

“Can you imagine someone that maybe doesn’t have those resources that access to lawyers and there is a published threat to kill them and these big social media companies are kind of going ‘tough’ and the police have to accept that?

“The police literally cannot get any details, any help from Twitter for someone who has threatened to take my life.”

The criticism of Twitter by the BBC presenter comes after the social media giant previously apologised for having temporarily barred Belfast Telegraph political editor Suzanne Breen in error from the platform in May.

It was the second time in the space of a month, in relation to a tweet from Ms Breen about Dublin crime boss Daniel Kinahan.

The Sunday Life’s Twitter account was also locked for supposedly “violating rules against posting private media of an individual from a country with a recognised right to privacy law”.

Twitter apologised for both occasions and said enforcement was taken in error.

Twitter and the PSNI have been approached for a response.