Twitter row: Scotland ace Griffiths denies mocking Lafferty over the death of his sister

Emotional: Kyle Lafferty is consoled by manager Ian Baraclough after Thursday night’s defeat by Slovakia

Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths has robustly denied claims that he mocked the death of Kyle Lafferty's sister.

The Celtic star 'liked' a photo of the Northern Ireland player in tears after the Slovakia defeat. Griffiths deactivated his Twitter account after receiving a barrage of criticism.

Scotland and Northern Ireland were competing in separate European Championship play-offs on Thursday night.

While Northern Ireland lost in injury time to Slovakia, Scotland were triumphant in Serbia as they beat the hosts in a penalty shootout, with Griffiths (30) delivering from the spot.

After the final whistle former Rangers and Hearts forward Lafferty was disconsolate at Windsor Park, where he produced a heroic display after being brought on as a substitute.

He played just days after the death of his sister Sonia (41), who passed away last Thursday.

Lafferty wore a T-shirt with a picture of her as he warmed up on Thursday night.

Posting on his Instagram page Griffiths, who took a break from the game for six months last year because of depression, insisted that he did not mean to offend the Lafferty family. "Not that I should have to, but after what I'm seeing on social media I feel I need to," he wrote.

"After last night's win, I want to state that I was NOT slagging Kyle Lafferty for losing a family member, that is the lowest of the low and not the type of person I am.

Leigh Griffiths

"The picture was in a Northern Ireland strip and the fact they didn't qualify and we did, which has been a huge achievement for the entire nation!

"Everyone gets carried away and people think I liked it because his sister died, absolutely not.

"We won, they didn't, we've been mocked for years about failure, but we did it.

"I want to apologise unreservedly for any misunderstanding there has been towards Kyle and his family."