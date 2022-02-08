Twitter troll threat to Belfast Telegraph political editor's daughter (10) condemned by journalists’ union

One account responded to the post by threatening Ms Breen’s daughter. File image posed by model

A vile online threat against the young daughter of Belfast Telegraph Political Editor Suzanne Breen has been condemned by the National Union of Journalists.

The journalist was sent abhorrent messages after tweeting a photograph of her 10-year-old daughter celebrating her transfer test result.

One account responded to the post by threatening Ms Breen’s daughter.

NUJ Belfast & District Chair, Robin Wilson, said: “The NUJ utterly condemns this repulsive and malicious threat against the daughter of our respected member Suzanne Breen.

“This incident is just the latest in a long line of attacks on journalists in Northern Ireland. It is also the second such threat of sexual violence against the child of a Belfast NUJ member in recent years.

“The persistent targeting of female journalists and other women in the public eye is reflective of a deep-seated misogyny in our society.

"Sexism must be robustly challenged at every turn, and the NUJ will not be found wanting in supporting our female members and demanding that chauvinist trolls be held to account.

“The threat against Suzanne Breen and her family is yet another blatant act of intimidation that further serves to undermine press freedom.

“That online trolls are allowed to act with impunity, in harassing women and attempting to silence journalists, is a scandal. It is a glaring indictment of both government policy and the policy of tech giants such as Twitter, which have utterly failed to clamp down on those responsible for such attacks.

“The NUJ has offered its support and sympathy to Suzanne Breen and sends solidarity to journalists and women who are everywhere faced with this despicable climate of violence and intimidation.”

Ms Breen has reported the matter to the PSNI.

She said previously: “I posted a photograph of my 10-year-old daughter jumping with joy after she got an A in the transfer test on Saturday. A sick account then trolled me, threatening to rape her and do other vile things to her.

“I am shocked and appalled that someone would respond to the picture of an innocent child in such a reprehensible manner.

“It has been a deeply uncomfortable and upsetting experience.

“Twitter took some time to remove the series of tweets and the account. The PSNI response has been speedy and exceptional. I made a statement to police on Sunday.

“I hope that Twitter will cooperate with detectives to help identify the perpetrator and that they will be brought to justice.”