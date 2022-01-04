Twitter troll who targeted Diane Dodds reported by victim’s son

A man who found the body of his murdered father when he was a schoolboy has reported a social media account to police which targeted him and Diane Dodds.

Sammy Heenan heard the dying screams of his father, William (51), who was shot dead by an IRA gunman on the family farm in Legananny, near Castlewellan, in May 1985.

Along with Mrs Dodds, Mr Heenan made a statement to the PSNI on Tuesday and handed over screenshots of offensive messages the account had tweeted to him.

“For three years, this account has been trolling and targeting me,” he said.

“My father was feeding hens from a meal bucket when an IRA gunman came into the yard in 1985. He forced daddy to his knees and shot him twice in the back of the head at point-blank range. He then dragged him like an animal across rough ground. I heard his screams and ran down and found his body.”

The account tweeted to Mr Heenan: “The brave IRA wiped the tyrant Heenan off the sole of Ireland. Good riddance to bad rubbish.”

Another tweet read: “Sorry to cause you insomnia — that wasn’t my intention. But your father was a British lackey in uniform. The type of person whose head would have been shaved after the French liberation.

“The kindest thing to do was shoot him so at least you didn’t grow up with the shame.”

Mr Heenan said his father was a civilian. He had been in the B Specials 15 years previously and was an Orangeman.

“We lived in a very isolated place. The IRA’s South Down command claimed responsibility for my father’s murder and tried to justify it by saying he was an RUC reservist which he never was,” he said.

Mr Heenan was left an orphan after the killing — his mother had died three years previously.

He said the tweets had been very hurtful, adding: “There were many hateful, vitriolic tweets directed at my father from this account for over three years. I handed over seven screenshots to the PSNI, and there were many more.

“I didn’t report them to the PSNI at the time because I’ve suffered far more than that in my life and I felt reporting social media posts would be a waste of their resources.

“I’ve a tough constitution. The tweets were very hurtful but they would never deter me from speaking out about my father and campaigning for him and other victims.”

The same account mocked the death of Mrs Dodds’ eight-year-old son, Andrew. He was born with spina bifida and died just after Christmas in 1998.

The DUP MLA said she was “overwhelmed” with messages of support, including emails from people in Tipperary, Dublin and Roscommon.

“Bouquets of flowers have been sent to my home and my office. I hugely appreciated the kindness and goodness of people,” she said.

“The tweets weren’t a one-off from someone bored who had too many beers.

“They were persistent and part of a pattern of abuse. Your children are at the very core of your being and striking at them hurts you the most.”

Mrs Dodds said social media trolls should not be able to hide behind a cloak of anonymity and changes had to be introduced to stop online abuse.