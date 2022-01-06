Twitter U-turn: Tweet mocking Dodds’ dead son ‘violated’ social media giant’s rules

Social media giant Twitter has said an offensive tweet sent to DUP MLA Diane Dodds about her late son broke the company’s rules - three days after it claimed the message did not break its safety policies.

Those who reported the tweet received a message from Twitter on Thursday, stating: “Thanks again for letting us know. Our investigation found this account violated Twitter rules.”

The social media account which was used to send the disgusting message is no longer in use.

Welcoming the decision, Ms Dodds said Twitter has “finally lived up to their responsibilities”.

She added that the social media platform now had a duty “to take swift and decisive action to cooperate with the police to bring such individuals to justice and implement safeguarding policies”.

"This episode must be a catalyst for change in protecting online users from those fuelled by hate,” she said.

"For my part, I will continue to advocate for victims of online attacks and support the introduction of legislative action to properly protect users from these cowardly attacks.”

It comes after Mrs Dodds posted on Twitter to wish her followers a happy new year.

One user responded by making reference to the Dodds’ dead son. Andrew Dodds was born with spina bifida and died in 1998 - just before his ninth birthday.

When the tweet was reported, Twitter said it did not break the rules laid out in their safety policy, which outlines their principles against abuse, harassment, violence and criminal actions on the platform.

They recommended the user blocks the account.

“We know this isn’t the answer you’re looking for. If this account breaks our policies in the future, we’ll notify you," they said.

The message went on to detail what content is not allowed on the platform - including harassment of others or encouraging harassment.

Mrs Dodds, along with Sammy Heenan, whose father William (51) was shot dead by an IRA gunman on the family farm near Castlewellan in 1985, made a statement to the PSNI on Tuesday regarding the Twitter account.

Mr Heenan handed over a number of screenshots of offensive messages that account had tweeted to him.

The account tweeted to Mr Heenan: “The brave IRA wiped the tyrant Heenan off the sole of Ireland. Good riddance to bad rubbish.”

Another tweet read: “Sorry to cause you insomnia — that wasn’t my intention. But your father was a British lackey in uniform. The type of person whose head would have been shaved after the French liberation.

“The kindest thing to do was shoot him so at least you didn’t grow up with the shame.”

Mrs Dodds said she was “overwhelmed” with messages of support she received after the tweet was sent.

"I have been truly humbled and touched by the groundswell of support and encouragement from across Northern Ireland and I have no doubt that the universal revulsion at these disgraceful actions forced Twitter to act,” she added.