Twitter users poke fun at Riga FC after social media post uses Union flag for team’s trip to Derry

Twitter users have poked fun at the Latvian football team Riga FC after they deleted a social media post which included the Union flag while promoting their trip to Northern Ireland.

The club – founded in 2014 – originally posted a video tracking their trip from Riga airport to Dublin, before they travelled up to Northern Ireland via coach ahead of their UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier against hosts Derry City FC.

In the video captions they also include the location when the team arrive in the city as Londonderry.

In the accompanying social media post, the Latvian club captioned the video “Trip to Northern Ireland” and included the Union flag emoji, also tagging Derry City.

However, the north-west club responded under it, writing “Welcome to Ireland” and included the Irish tricolour emoji.

In a second post, Riga FC then re-posted the original video and included the tricolour in their post.

They subsequently deleted this post as well, prompting the Derry City FC Twitter account to write: “Uh oh, this is gone too”.

The rapid amendment prompted some on Twitter to joke about the humourous incident.

One user simply joked: “That was quick”.

Both sides will battle it out at the Ryan McBride Brandywell on Thursday with over 3,000 expected for the important fixture.

Hundreds of Derry City fans will also be travelling to Riga next week for the return fixture in the tie.