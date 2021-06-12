Twitter users poke fun at Sir Van chant about Robin Swann with joke hashtag

Van Morrison’s rant against Robin Swann has prompted a deluge of hilarious jokes on Twitter with users poking fun at the situation using a hashtag imitating the veteran singer’s on-stage chanting.

Hundreds of tweets tagged with #RobinSwannisDangerous or #RobinsSwannisVeryDangerous have appeared online after Sir Van took to the stage at the Europa Hotel to voice his criticism of the health minister.

The musicia n, an outspoken critic of Covid restrictions, claimed that Mr Swann had called him "dangerous" during an interview with Rolling Stone magazine.

The Department of Health has insisted Sir Van has “misquoted” the health minister.

On Thursday night the blues legend's supper concerts at the Belfast hotel had been cancelled last minute.

The show, which was the first of a planned four-night run, was pulled because of Covid restrictions hours before it was due to go ahead.

The event continued as a dinner before a video of a previous gig by Sir Van was played.

Addressing the audience of 140, footage showed Sir Van saying "Robin Swann has got all the power. He is keeping us in this over 15 months" before repeatedly chanting "Robin Swann is very dangerous”.

The footage showed him inviting DUP MP Mr Paisley onto the stage, where they continued the chant. Mr Paisley later said it was an attempt at banter and he did not believe that Mr Swann was dangerous.

Amid the criticism of the ‘duet’ from politicians, on Twitter users took a humorous slant on the event, using hyperbole and clearly exaggerated situations to great effect.

One person said: “Little know music fact: Robin Swann had a glittering career with the Prodigy but left to pursue a career in politics #RobinSwannisDangerous.”

Another Twitter said: “Robin Swann knocked out Carl Frampton with one punch #RobinSwannisDangerous.”

One individual posted: “Robin Swann’s car never runs out of petrol. It wouldn’t dare. #RobinSwannisDangerous.”

Other posts depict Mr Swann as the 1980s action hero, Rambo played by Sylvester Stallone, while another person said: “Robin Swann goes to bed with his phone at 7% battery and doesn't plug it in. #RobinSwannisDangerous.”

Even the Justice Minister Naomi Long saw the funny side. remarking: “Here, is it true

@RobinSwannMoH? Can you break a man's arm with just one flap of your wing?”, along with a gif of a swan attacking a sign which reads: ‘Caution swan is aggressive.’

Mr Swann has not appeared to have responded to the tweets.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Department of Health said that Mr Swann “never said the veteran musician was dangerous”. They referred to a quote in the Rolling Stone article in which Mr Swann said: “Some of what he [Morrison] is saying is actually dangerous”.