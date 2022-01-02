Twitter’s failure to remove vile tweet to DUP MLA about dead son ‘inexcusable’

Twitter’s failure to remove a vile tweet sent to a DUP MLA about her dead child has been described as “inexcusable” by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

Police are currently investigating the disgusting tweet directed at former Economy Minister and Upper Bann MLA Diane Dodds.

The post, from an anonymous account, has drawn widespread condemnation after it was sent at 2am on New Year’s Day. It is still visible to the public.

Read more Police probe 'vile’ tweet to DUP MLA about dead son

Mrs Dodds had posted on Twitter to wish people a happy new year.

But one user responded with an offensive message, making reference to Nigel and Diane Dodds’ late son Andrew, who was born with spina bifida, and who died in 1998 - just before his ninth birthday.

PSNI Superintendent Barney O’Connor said on Saturday: “Police have received a report of comments made on social media and an investigation has now been launched.”

Despite over 36 hours passing since the “vile and disgraceful” tweet was posted, it has still not been removed.

Sir Jeffrey said it seems Twitter is “unwilling to take the action necessary” against those “fuelled by hatred” following the tweet’s condemnation and the PSNI investigation.

“What is even more shocking, is Twitter have responded to say after reviewing the information they did not find a violation of their rules,” he continued.

“Twitter must explain why they view these vile and depraved tweets as acceptable.

“The current self-regulation procedures by social media companies are not fit for purpose and empowers the continuation of online abuse.

“Time must now be called on those who use online platforms to relentlessly abuse others and on the failures by social media companies to properly protect users from these cowardly attacks.”

Twitter has been contacted for a response to Sir Jeffrey’s comments.

Mrs Dodds, a former MEP, was co-opted as a DUP MLA for Upper Bann in January 2020. She served as Economy Minister from January 2020 to last June.

In 1996, a plain-clothed RUC officer was shot by the IRA as he guarded Mr Dodds as he visited his son in the Royal Children’s Hospital in Belfast.