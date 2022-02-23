Two-and-a-half wards worth of patients waiting for treatment at Antrim hospital on Tuesday evening

Hospital had declared a potential major incident before it was later stood down

A potential major incident at Antrim Area Hospital was declared on Tuesday evening after two-and-a-half wards worth of patients were waiting in the emergency department.

The Trust have also revealed there “wasn't one bed” left in the hospital and said Covid was still having a significant effect on pressures within the hospital.

The incident called by the Northern Trust was one step away from a major incident and means there are too many patients for staff to deal with safely.

It was later stood down, however the Trust’s Director of Operations Wendy Magowan defended the decision, as she described the “pressures building” at the hospital over the course of the last few days.

On Tuesday it was revealed that 62 people who required beds were not able to be accommodated at one point, representing the highest ever number of people waiting to be admitted.

Ms Magowan described the difficult scenes of patients waiting over 12 hours for treatment, with delays in ambulances and “really quite sick patients in corridors”.

Speaking to BBC’s Good Morning Ulster, Ms Magowan said: “Basically, what we were being asked to do by our clinical director was to decant our emergency department, to create space to move people out of the resuscitation space so they could function.

“There were basically two-and-a-half-wards worth of patients in the emergency department. At the time we called the potential major incident there literally wasn’t one bed in the hospital.”

When asked if the decision to call the potential major incident was a cry for help, Ms Magowan responded: “It was [called] safety concerns. It was the fact there was no space to bring patients in to treat them.

“It was that we need help to bring this department back under control. Unscheduled care pressures have been building and building. We don’t have the same capacity in the system we had pre-Covid.

“I think we need to raise safety concerns, so that clinical director yesterday had safety concerns.

“She felt she could not safely look after the people coming to the hospital. So, I think it would be worse if she didn’t do that and we continued to muddle through and potentially then patients coming to harm.”

Northern Ireland’s health service has seen sustained pressure across the whole system, with the South Eastern Trust also issuing a call for nursing staff to deal with “extreme pressure” on Tuesday evening.

Andrew Dobbin, the Trust’s interim associate clinical director said there have been multiple times his hospital has seen “significant pinch points”.

“We have been in a situation where it has been a conversation [declaring a potential major incident],” he said.

We are currently walking around our departments this morning and it is the same view of elderly sick patients, many of them have been here for more than a day.

“It is completely understandable we get to a point in which patient safety... can become a crisis point.”