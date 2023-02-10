Two arrested after £165,000 Belfast drugs seizure

The drugs were seized by the PSNI’s Auto Crime Team this afternoon.

Two men have been arrested following the seizure of a quantity of drugs worth an estimated £165,000.

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Auto Crime Team seized the suspected class B drugs following a search of a vehicle in the Belfast area on Friday afternoon, February 10.

Two men, aged 36 and 46, were arrested on suspicion of Possession of a Class B Drug with Intent to Supply and are currently in Musgrave custody suite assisting officers with their enquiries.

A quantity of cash was seized during a follow up search of a property in the city centre area.

The investigation is being led by the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch.

Detective Inspector Conor Sweeney said: “Drugs of this quantity are invariably produced and supplied by organised crime gangs.

"They are criminals who prey on vulnerable people and exploit those addicted to their product for their own gain. The only thing they care about is profit.

“We will continue to listen to the community and act on any information they provide us, so I would ask anyone with information about any criminality to contact police on 101 or anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111, which gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”