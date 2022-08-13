Two arrested after £21k worth of drugs found in Armagh

Two men aged 22 and 30 have been arrested after police found £21,000 worth of class A, B and C drugs in a property in Armagh city.

Officers from the Armagh Neighbourhood Policing Team seized the drugs as well as a large sum of cash in both sterling and Euro notes during an intelligence search on Saturday morning.

The suspects have been arrested on suspicion of a range of offences and remain in custody this afternoon.

Sgt Eamonn Campbell said: “Today's proactive operation reinforces our commitment to tackling the scourge of drugs in the communities we serve.

“Far too often we see the devastation caused by the misuse, sale and supply of drugs in families and in the wider community and we understand it is an issue people are concerned about.

“It's really important that anyone who has concerns, or information about illegal drug-related activity in their area report it. Whatever your information, it could help us take drugs off our streets. Please report and we will investigate. It could make all the difference."