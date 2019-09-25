Two arrested after £30k of cannabis plants seized in Co Londonderry

A man and a woman have been arrested after police seized £30,000 of cannabis plants in Maghera.

The plants were discovered during a planned search in the Dumconready Hill area of the town on Tuesday.

Police subsequently arrested a 36-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman on suspicion of a number of drugs-related offences, including possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and cultivation of cannabis.

Both have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Chief Inspector Mervyn Seffen added: “Police are committed to reducing the harm these dangerous drugs and individuals pose to our community and we would appeal to anyone who knows anything about illegal drugs or drug dealing in their area to contact police on the non-emergency number 101."