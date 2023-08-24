Two arrested after attack leaves man critically ill

Two men have been arrested following an attack which has left a man critically ill in hospital.

A man, aged in his 20s, was left with serious head injuries following an assault with a weapon at a property in the Bradbury Place area of south Belfast.

A second man received minor injuries in the attack.

Police said they received a report of the incident at around 6.30am on Thursday.

“It was reported that two men were assaulted inside a property by a number of men,” they said.

“A man, aged in his 20s, was reported to have been assaulted with a weapon and was taken to hospital for serious head injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

“A second man, aged in his 40s, was also reported to have been assaulted and received minor injuries.

“Two men, aged 26 and 35, were arrested and remain in police custody at this time.”

Police have urged anyone with any information to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 257 of 24/08/23.