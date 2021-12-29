Two arrested after car crashes while driving on its rims in Newry

Two men have been arrested by police after a car crashed while driving on its rims in Newry.

Police said the silver Mercedes vehicle was found crashed on the Old Warrenpoint Road.

They said two men were arrested a short distance away after witnesses saw the crash.

The men were arrested for a variety of offences including aggravated taking and driving away and possession of Class A drugs.

Police said another female was reported for various public order offences.

Social media images posted by the PSNI in the area show the aftermath of the crash, with the car having been damaged.