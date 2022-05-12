Two arrested after car removed from Belfast city centre

PSNI Officers pictured at a scene in Great Victoria street in Belfast after a car was stopped by police and later taken away for investigation. (Pic: Stephen Hamilton/Presseye)

Two men have been arrested after police removed a car from Belfast city centre this afternoon.

Fisherwick Place, which leads on to Great Victoria Street, had been closed around noon on Thursday as police attended an incident.

By 1.25pm, the PSNI said the roads had reopened and that two men aged in their 30s were arrested in relation to the incident and remain in custody at this time.

A car was removed from the scene for further examination and there are no further details at present.