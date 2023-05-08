Two arrested after hijacking and security alert at Omagh police station

Two suspects have been arrested after a man was hijacked at gunpoint and then forced to drive his car with a suspicious object on board to a police station in Omagh.

A 56-year-old man was detained following a search in the town on Sunday.

A further search was conducted in the Strabane area resulting in a 29-year-old man being arrested.

Both search and arrest operations were carried out under the Terrorism Act.

Two vehicles have also been seized for forensic examination.

Both men have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station where they are being questioned by detectives.

The incident caused a major security alert in Omagh which led to a number of people being evacuated from their homes on Saturday night.

The victim was hijacked by three masked men in the Fireagh Road area, off the Dromore Road, at around 10pm.

Police previously said a suspicious object was placed in the silver-coloured Volkswagen Golf before the driver was forced to drive to the Derry Road area and abandon the car outside Omagh police station.

Ammunition technical officers examined the object which was removed from the scene.

On Sunday PSNI Inspector Will Brown said the driver had been left badly shaken by the ordeal.

“The misguided and senseless actions of those responsible have caused disruption in the local community,” he added.

“Our thoughts are with the driver, who was, understandably, badly shaken by the ordeal.”

The investigation continues and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 2015 of 06/05/23.