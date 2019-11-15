Two arrested after 'life-saving' £20k heroin find in south Belfast

Two men have been arrested after police discovered £20,000 worth of suspected heroin in south Belfast on Friday morning.

Police said the discovery of such a large quantity had "potentially saved lives".

The drugs were discovered during a pre-planned search of a property in the Fitzroy Avenue area.

A 34-year-old man and 32-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of a number of drug related offences and were taken to Musgrave Street Police Station where they are currently assisting police with their ongoing enquiries.

Inspector Corner from the Belfast District Support Team said: "This morning’s operation is part of our continuing determination to tackle the issue of deadly drugs and remove those who are involved in their sale and supply from the streets of Belfast," he said.

“The sale, supply and consumption of these incredibly harmful drugs is doing nothing but ruining lives and lining the pockets of organised criminals.

"We are determined to disrupt their activity and anyone involved in the drugs trade, or anyone tempted to become involved should be under no illusion - we will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts.”

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information about the sale or supply of drugs to call police on the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”