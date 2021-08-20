Two arrested after M1 Lisburn crashes put six in hospital

A serious crash on the M1 westbound near the Moira offslip caused the motorway the be closed overnight as police dealt with the incident. One vehicle could be seen with the roof and doors having been cut away. Pic Alan Lewis

Two men have been arrested after six people were injured in two collisions on the M1 near Lisburn, the PSNI has said.

The collisions, which took place within a short time of each other, occurred westbound between Sprucefield, near Blaris, and Moira at around 10.30pm on Thursday.

The stretch of motorway has since reopened.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it had sent three emergency crews, a paramedic and a doctor to the scene.

Six patients were being treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

David Harbinson, group commander of the NI Fire and Rescue Service, told the BBC Radio Ulster four appliances had been initially sent to one crash when the other took place.

"When we were dealing with that incident the second collision had occurred on the same carriageway. We then redeployed our resources to that incident,” he explained.

"At that one there were multiple vehicles but there was one we had to use hydraulic rescue equipment to cut one person from a car.

"We also assisted the Ambulance Service with other casualties.”

A PSNI spokesperson said two men were arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences.

“One has been released on bail and the other remains in police custody at this time,” they added.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam footage that could help police with their investigation, is asked to get in touch on 101 quoting reference 1912 of 19/08/21.

“Alternatively, anyone with information can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

