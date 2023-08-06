Two arrested after man shot in hand and knee in Bushmills

Two arrests have been made by detectives investigating a gun attack and assault in Bushmills in which a man was shot in the right hand and knee.

The shooting happened in the Main Street area on Wednesday evening.

As well as the gunshot injuries, the victim – aged in his 40s – also sustained a head injury.

The arrests were made in the Bushmills area on Sunday.

PSNI Detective Inspector Hanbidge said: “Two men, aged 38 and 36, were arrested under the Terrorism Act 2000 this morning, Sunday 6th August.

“They have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station to be questioned.”

DI Hanbidge added: “The investigation is continuing and the violence inflicted on this man will leave physical and mental scars and trauma that may never heal. No good comes from this – ever.”

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and who noticed anything unusual or suspicious to contact them on 101.