Two arrested after man shot with crossbow bolt in Tyrone

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following an incident in Maplebrook Hill in Coalisland PACEMAKER BELFAST 15/04/2020

Two men have been arrested after a man was shot with a crossbow bolt in Co Tyrone.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident in the Maplebrook Hill area of Coalisland around midnight on Tuesday, April 12.

It was reported that a man had been shot with a crossbow bolt after windows of a house in the area had been smashed.

Officers responded to the scene and a 34-year-old man was discovered in the street with an injury to his back.

He was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon and was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence. He remains in police custody at this time.

Local SDLP councillor Malachy Quinn said he was "shocked" by the incident.

"The man has been wounded and could have been more seriously injured or killed," he said.

“This kind of brutal attack does not represent the people of Coalisland, who are pulling together to make it through a very difficult time. It is hard to understand why anyone would want to add any extra service to our health and emergency service workers, who are already operating under extreme pressure.

“I condemn this senseless attack and urge anyone with any information to go to the PSNI or Crimestoppers.”

Detectives are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Maplebrook Hill last night and who witnessed the incident or anyone who has any information that can assist with the investigation to contact them in Cookstown on 101 quoting reference 19 15/04/20.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.