Two arrested after man struck on the head with a bottle in west Belfast

A man and a woman are in custody in relation to the incident.

Detectives investigating a report of an assault which occurred at the Norglen Parade area on West Belfast on Saturday 1st April, have made two arrests.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “Shortly before 6:30am, it was reported that an altercation occurred in the street with one man believed to have been armed with a knife.

It was reported that a 22 year old man was struck on the head with a bottle during the incident. He has been taken to hospital for his injuries.

“A 25 year old man and an 18 year old woman were arrested in relation to the incident. Both are currently in police custody at this time.

“Our enquiries into this incident are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 377 01/04/23.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”