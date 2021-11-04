Two arrested after Ormeau Road shop worker threatened with knife

A staff member at a south Belfast petrol station has been threatened at knifepoint during a reported armed robbery.

Two men aged 38 and 40 have been arrested on suspicion of the robbery.

Police said they received reports two men, one armed with the weapon, entered a shop on the Ormeau Road, demanding cash from the staff member.

The member of staff was not injured during the incident which happened at around 9.10am on Thursday morning.

The men then fled in the direction of Belfast city centre.

The PSNI has appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

PSNI Detective Sergeant O'Flaherty said: "I would appeal to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the vicinity of the Ormeau Road to get in touch with Detectives.

“I would also appeal to anyone in these areas around this time with Dash Cam footage or CCTV to get in contact.

"Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call detectives in Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 346 of 04/11/21, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."