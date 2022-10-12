Two arrested after police seize drugs, cash and £90k worth of designer goods during searches

Two men have been arrested for drugs offences following a number of searches of properties across Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

The PSNI confirmed suspected Class A drugs and a number of other items including cash, five high value watches, designer handbags and shoes worth over £90,000 were all recovered.

The searches took place around Belfast, Newry, Mourne and Down, Lisburn and Castlereagh, Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon and the Antrim and Newtownabbey areas.

The 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences including being concerned in the supply of Class A controlled drugs, possession of a Class A controlled drug and possessing criminal property.

The 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a Class A controlled drug.

Both men remain in police custody.

PSNI Detective Inspector Shaw said: "The searches were part of a proactive policing operation led by detectives from our Organised Crime Branch, with help from various other departments, and were conducted across various locations in Northern Ireland.

“The illegal supply and use of drugs remains a priority for police, and seizures such as this demonstrate our ongoing commitment to tackling the scourge of drugs in our society.

“The jewellery forfeited shows our ongoing commitment to pursuing proceeds of crime generated from the criminal activities of criminal groupings. The public have specifically asked us to pursue the finances generated by criminal groups and we will explore every avenue in order to do so. This money will now be put to good use in providing assistance to local initiatives and other worthwhile causes.”

“The Organised Crime Unit remains committed to tackling all funding streams that help line the pockets of these groups. As always, we rely on the local community to help us. You can provide information by calling us directly in confidence on 101.”