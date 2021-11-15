Two arrested after sudden death of man in Londonderry

PSNI detectives have arrested a man and a woman following a man’s sudden death in Londonderry on Friday.

Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Shaw said the 52-year-old was found dead at his home in the Moss Park area of the city in the early hours of November 12.

“We have arrested a man, aged in his 20s, and a woman, aged in her 50s, as part of our investigation. Both remain in custody at this time,” she said.

“Our investigation is at an early stage, and I would appeal to anyone with information to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1497 of November 14, 2021.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org