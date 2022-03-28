Two arrested and murder investigation launched after man’s death in Newtownabbey

Two men have been arrested and a murder investigation has been launched in connection with a man’s death in the Rathcoole area in Newtownabbey.

Detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team said the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning on Derrycoole Way.

Just before 6am this morning, local officers received a report of suspicious activity in the area.

The two men were arrested and a vehicle seized for examination.

There is a heavy police presence with officers present at a scene close to a lake in the Councillors Road/New Line area of Carrickfergus.

Men in white forensic suits have been searching the area – primarily focused at the edge of the North Woodburn Reservoir.

The area has been closed to the public as police investigations continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Ray Phelan said: "Responding officers subsequently located and stopped a silver vehicle just before 7am in the Clonmore Green area and arrested the two male occupants, a 68 year old and a 32 year old on suspicion of murder.

A car at the centre of a serious incident in the Rathcoole area as police seal off the area of North Belfast on Monday March 28, 2022. Picture by Peter Morrison

"I can confirm that the body of a male has been discovered in the water close to the Councillors Road area of Carrickfergus just after 8.45am this morning.

"A post-mortem examination will take place in due course but I am treating his death as murder at this time.”

Police at the scene of an incident on the New Line road in Carrickfergus on March 28th, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Alliance MLA John Blair who is based in the Newtownabbey area said: "The reports relating to this incident are disturbing if true and my thoughts go to those affected.

"I urge anyone with information to contact police with it immediately."

Police have appealed for anyone who was in the area of Derrycoole Way in Rathcoole or Councillors Road/New Line area of Carrickfergus in the early hours of this morning who witnessed anything or anyone with any information that can assist with their investigation to contact Detectives on 101 quoting reference 244 of 28 March 2022.

Alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.